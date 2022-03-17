ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, OH

Revisiting the 1970 Waverly Tigers' quest to the state finals

By Raven Moore, Chillicothe Gazette
 22 hours ago
WAVERLY — As the excitement for the Waverly Tigers is so thick palpable that it can be felt in the air, this is not a new feeling for Pike County.

Though not everyone in the county was alive to experience it, the 1970 Tigers' boys basketball team was generating that same joy when they made the Class AA state semifinal.

Led by legendary head coach, C.D. Hawhee, the Tigers overcame several talented bigger schools from all over the state to finish the season with a 22-3 record.

Hawhee would coach the Tigers for 19 years, ended his career with a winning percentage of 69 after winning 477 of his 691 career games.

The team's star player at the time was Denny Thompson, who was one of the most dynamic scorers in Southern Ohio.

During the two-time Waverly Hall of Famer's senior season, he set the new single-season record for scoring with 528 points.

He also had set a new record for the program in career points after finishing with 1,455. That mark lasted until 2012.

Similar to what the present Tigers' have had to power through, the team endured their fair share of battles during their tournament run.

They began by beating Ironton in the sectional finals.

Next, they put on a classic against Chillicothe, where they managed to pull out the 67-65 district semifinal win in triple overtime.

In the district finals, they defeated the SEOAL (Southeastern Ohio Athletic League) Champion Athens, 63-56.

Once they reached regionals, the road got even tougher for Waverly, but they prevailed.

First, they got past Columbus Walnut Ridge in the regional semifinals, 58-56.

After surviving the Scots, they were tasked with Canton Lehman, another team who nearly gave them a run for their money.

Still, they found a way to hold on for the 58-55 victory.

That positioned them to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.

They were set to take on undefeated, Dayton Chaminade.

Despite a 23-point performance by Thompson, the Eagles were too much offensively for the Tigers and took them down 73-55.

Even in Waverly's defeat, the Tigers' season has oftentimes been considered the team had ever had.

However, that could all change on Friday if this season's Tigers basketball team can find a way to push the Gilmour Academy Lancers to their limits and reach the state finals for the first time in school history.

