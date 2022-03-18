COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

St. Patrick's day is underway and so is the increase in DWI enforcement around the state.

On Wednesday, the Jefferson City Police Department began their increase of DWI saturation patrols, putting laws in place and keeping drunk drivers off the road.

Their increase in enforcement will last till Sunday.

During 2020 in Missouri, 222 people were killed and 716 people were injured in traffic crashes that involved at least one impaired driver, the Jefferson City police said in a release.

Drunk driving crashes are preventable and it's never worth the risk to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Drivers can face multiple penalties for drinking and driving; such as losing their license, pay large fines and last but not least cause serious injury or death to themselves or serious injury.

The only safe driver is one that is completely sober, the Jefferson City Police Department says.

There is a number of ways to avoid drunk driving and the Jefferson City police department has provided some safety tips.

Don’t risk it- if you plan to drink, don't drive.

Choose a designated driver before going out. A designated driver is someone who drinks no alcohol at all.

Don’t get into a vehicle with a driver who chooses to drive while intoxicated. Find a way to convince that person that the choice they are making is a mistake.

Party hosts should include alcohol-free beverages.

Always report impaired drivers to law enforcement. Doing so does make a difference. You could be saving someone’s life.

The post Jefferson City police increase DWI enforcements amid St. Patrick’s Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS .