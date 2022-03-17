ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Clemson safety Nolan Turner steals the show at Tigers' Pro Day

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 1 day ago
CLEMSON – Perhaps Nolan Turner should have been invited to the NFL Combine after all.

The former Clemson safety outshined the majority of his 10 former teammates who participated in Thursday’s Pro Day at the Tigers’ Poe Indoor Facility.

Scouts and coaches representing all 32 NFL teams were on hand for the event.

“I’ve been training for this day and this moment for a while now, so it was good to come out here and perform well and up to my expectations,” Turner said. “I hit a lot of the numbers, the goals I was trying to hit.”

And how.

Clemson football:

Turner, an All-ACC Academic Team selection last season, recorded the fastest time in the 40-yard dash (4.46 seconds), the top effort in the vertical jump (37½ inches) and tied for the top spot in the broad jump (10 feet, 2 inches).

Turner’s vertical jump would have ranked fourth among safeties at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this month.

“I knew he was going to put on a show,” said former Clemson linebacker James Skalski, who is Turner’s roommate. “We’ve been talking for weeks about this day.”

Skalski, meanwhile, posted a vertical jump of 34 inches, which bested wide receiver Justyn Ross by 2½ inches.

“Come on, let’s not kid ourselves,” Skalski said. “When the football game’s happening, everybody’s putting their money on J-Ross going up and making a play, not me."

Neither Turner nor Skalski were invited to the NFL Combine.

“There was definitely a chip on my shoulder – I thought I deserved an invite,” said Skalski said, who posted 26 bench press repetitions of 225 pounds to share top honors with Darien Rencher. “I wanted to be there, but it is what it is. I wanted to be a five-star coming out of high school, too.”

Turner believes he left a lasting impression.

“I think I came out here and proved that I was athletic enough,” Turner said. “At the end of the day I think I have the speed and athleticism to play at the next level.”

In addition to Turner, Skalski, Ross and Rencher, other Pro Day participants included cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich, tight end Braden Galloway, linebacker Baylon Spector, long snapper Jack Maddox and punter Will Spiers, although Booth and Spiers didn’t participate in any tests other than height and weight measurements. Booth suffered a strained quadriceps prior to the NFL Combine.

For Ross, it was an opportunity to prove to NFL personnel that he’s fully recovered from spinal surgery that forced him to miss all of the 2020 season and foot surgery last November that kept him out of the Tigers’ final three games. He still led the team with 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns last season.

“I just wanted to show that I’m healthy, that I can move around,” Ross said. “They (scouts) have talked to my doctor and they know how healthy I am. I’m 100 percent confident. I feel good.

“I wanted to show that I can play inside and outside receiver and show a little speed, too. Show I can get and out of breaks and run good routes.”

Clemson Pro Day results:

Bench press: Skalski 26 repetitions with 225 pounds, Rencher 26, Spector 19, Maddox 17, Turner 17

40-yard dash: Turner 4.46 seconds, Goodrich 4.6, Galloway 4.63, Ross 4.64, Rencher 4.64, Skalski 4.70, Maddox 5.10

L-Drill: Rencher 6.82 seconds, Spector 6.93, Turner 7.00, Skalski 7.02, Galloway 7.32, Maddox 7.65,

Vertical jump: Turner 37.5 inches, Spector 36, Skalski 34, Galloway 33.5, Rencher 32, Ross 31.5, Goodrich 31, Maddox 26.5

Broad jump: Turner 10 feet, 2 inches, Galloway 10-2, Spector 10-2, Rencher 10-0, Goodrich 9-11, Ross 9-8, Skalski 9-6, Maddox 9-0

