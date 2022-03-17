J.B. Webb — Feels good to be back on the water again

After over a month of not getting to go fishing, Susan felt good enough she let me out Wednesday morning. Charlie, a.k.a Goober, had called me and said Wednesday was looking good.

I agreed and that morning found us at the boat ramp with both of us have no use for these moving clocks as we are old school and don’t change until we are forced too.

The new 7 a.m. had us there in the dark to launch his boat. Thanks to our solar light over the ramp we had enough light to see by to launch.

Putting Charlie in the water, I parked and walked out on the dock. Goober was just sitting in his boat with the motor running. I asked him to come get me but he couldn’t because he said his steering cable was frozen. He couldn’t turn it. It reminded me of one trip G.A. and me took on Ray Roberts I wrote about last week.

After a lot more wrestling with it, the cable give in and Charlie came over and picked me up. Now as we were idling out the motor started dying when he shifted it in gear.

Not to be kept from fishing, we got out past the no wake float and when he speeded up, the boat started to vibrate. Finally, we got that to smooth out and it was running. We ran here and there fishing but couldn’t get a bite.

Finally, I suggested we go to my deep-water holes. The fish had gotten a rest this winter as I had other problems and only got to make a couple of trips. First stop, on about the 10th cast, I put a three-plus pound smallie in the boat. A short time later I got another decent smallie to the boat; he made a dive and took my lure home.

Charlie caught a a smallie also. We worked down the bank throwing shallow coming deep. Charlie caught a nice Kentucky. We were having a good time. Suddenly I hung up. Goober told me not to worry because he had a lure retriever he had made.

He pulled his lure retriever out; I should have broken off right then but he wanted to try it. That thing looked like a Porky Pine with a bad gas problem. That’s not to count the fish hooks hanging around the sides.

I sat there snickering and trying to figure out how it worked. There was no hurry as Goober was trying to get it loose from each other. Now I sat there around 15 minuets’ before he got it loose. He hooked it around my line and let it drop. Looking like a lady churning milk he worked it up and down.

Now we sit there for a long time as he tried to catch my lure. I haven’t heard Charlie ever use too many off color words as long as I've known him. He went to growing low, then spit out some words I didn’t know he knew.

We stayed in that one spot for 30 minutes, after finally after taking off the hooks, unwrapping it from around the trolling motor and tangling rods all getting hooked to everything else. He pulled out his knife and attacked the retriever time talking to himself while I set in the back and laughed for so long and hard, I had tears in my eyes he finally caught my lure. You had to be there is all I can say.

The thing finally worked but I wouldn’t look for it on store shelves. We moved on to another spot and Charlie caught a keeper Kentucky. Two casts later he got another. As I wanted to be home by noon, we left and headed for my cove.

Now the baits we used that worked for us were Blakemore Road Runners: that’s all I threw. I used and lost one but I caught fish on a 3/8 oz. Aaron Marten’s Albino Rolling Runner. I used different size 3-inch YUM Money Minnows; pearl and rainbow trout were the colors. Charlie was using a 3/8 oz. Road Runner with a White Curl Tail Grub. He caught his biggest fish on a Pradco Heddon Whopper Stopper Crank Bait. It was one from the days it was made in Sherman.

I know everyone who was lucky enough to be outside Wednesday enjoyed the day as much as we did. Maybe I can get another parole so I can go fishing next week.