Grayson County, TX

Final week to comment on TPWD proposal for Grayson County

By Lynn Burkhead
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
1 day ago
 1 day ago
We're now less than one week away from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in Austin, a gathering next Thursday, March 24, that will determine whether or not a contentious firearms deer season proposal for Grayson, Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties gets passed.

The debate has raged for some time now after a private deer biologist and member of the state's Whitetail Advisory Committee joined forces with a deer breeder last year to petition TPWD for a rule-making change.

After the petition was filed last spring and pushed forward by the state agency's wildlife division staff a few weeks ago, it has now become a part of this year's 2022-23 regulatory process that is currently underway.

With all of that in mind, and whatever your position is or is not concerning this divisive issue, the clock is ticking and the final days are counting down if you'd like to make your voice heard by state officials.

To comment directly to TPWD and the TPW Commission before next Thursday morning's meeting, please note that public comments are still being accepted online through March 23. To do so, please visit the agency's website at: https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/feedback/public_comment/proposals/202203_hunt.phtml.

And if you're interested in signing the Change.org petition that has gathered more than 2,000 signatures against this TPWD proposal, you can still do so by visiting https://www.change.org/p/keep-collin-dallas-grayson-and-rockwall-counties-archery-only.

However you feel about all of this, don't miss your opportunity to let the state's decision makers know, one way or the other, what your opinion is. Because a week from now, it will be too late, one way or the other.

Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sherman, TX from Herald Democrat.

 http://heralddemocrat.com

