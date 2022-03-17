Upset watch: New Mexico State leads UConn at halftime

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Mexico State leads UConn 32-22 at halftime of their Round of 64 matchup.

After both teams started a combined 5-26 shooting, the offenses began to heat up after the under-12 media timeout. UConn led NMSU 6-5 at the under-12 timeout, but NMSU outscored the Huskies 27-16 after the teams returned to play.

Teddy Allen started the game shooting 0-6 but hit his last five shots, including a step-back two-point jumper in the final minute to boost NMSU's lead to double-digits at the half. Allen leads all scorers with 14 points. Jabari Rice added 6 points on a pair of triples, and Johnny McCants connected on a corner 3-pointer in the final 90 seconds to give the Aggies their biggest lead of the night.

NMSU closed the half on a 10-2 run in the final five minutes.

Yuat Alok, Mike Peake and Mario McKinney Jr. were the only bench players to receive minutes in the first half.

The No. 12 seed Aggies — the Western Athletic Conference champions — are underdogs to the No. 5 Huskies — who finished third in the Big East Conference.

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.