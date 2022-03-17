Extra Points: Eagles release Cox, welcome Reddick

Fletcher Cox's decade-long tenure with the Eagles could be over. The Eagles released the veteran defensive tackle on Thursday afternoon, but the team is holding out hope of bringing him back at a reduced salary. According to NFL.com, ESPN.com and Philly Voice, $18 million of Cox's contract would have...
Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
Several free agents have come off the board in the past 48 hours, but Rob Gronkowski remains available for the taking. While at a barber shop in Tampa, the All-Pro tight end was asked about his future in the NFL. It certainly sounds like he’ll remain with Tampa Bay.
The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is going out with a big splash in his final offseason with the team. His latest acquisition is a highly-sought All-Pro player from New England. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are signing Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $2.4 million deal. Olszewski...
The Eagles shook up NFL free agency on Thursday, as Mike Garafolo announced that the team is releasing Fletcher Cox just before he was to be guaranteed $18 million. The report also said that Cox and the Eagles are working towards a new contract, presumably at a much lower salary cap hit, but the star defensive tackle is free to take a big money deal from a team looking for a difference maker.
The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to return for a longer stay in the playoffs this year, but they may be doing so without Fletcher Cox. In a big move on Thursday, the Eagles released Cox with a post-June 1 designation, designating the 31-year-old to hit free agency, according to Mike Garafolo.
After 10 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is hitting free agency for the first time. And he already has one former teammate trying to recruit him to a new team. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz gave Cox a shoutout....
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
The NFL has been dominating the headlines over the past few days and that’s not going to stop any time soon. Free agency saw some of the biggest names in the league change teams. The latest report about quarterback Nick Foles suggests he could be the latest to change teams, thought via trade – not free agency.
The Philadelphia Eagles made a tough decision this Thursday, releasing Fletcher Cox. The Pro Bowler is now a free agent. Cox had an incredible run with the Eagles, racking up 443 total tackles, 142 quarterback hits, 78 tackles for loss, 58 sacks and 14 forced fumbles. Although this was truly...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have signed general manager Howie Roseman to a three-year contract extension on Thursday, according to multiple reports. PhillyVoice was the first to report the news.
Roseman is now under contract with the team until 2025. He was currently in the final year of a contract he signed during the summer of 2018.
Roseman is a lightning rod for criticism amongst Eagles fans, but recently the team has been successful with him at the helm. The team won its first Super Bowl during the 2017-18 season and went on to make the playoffs the next two seasons.
The Eagles had a very down year in 2020, but Roseman was able to unload Carson Wentz in a deal that included a first-round pick and select wideout DeVonta Smith in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2021, which led to another playoff berth.
Roseman has set the Eagles up nicely for the future with three first-round picks to use in the NFL Draft on April 28.
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who has been accused of assaulting two women, tweeted congratulations to Deshaun Watson on his trade in the most shameful way. Deshaun Watson’s trade from the Texans to the Browns was the biggest news of the day in the NFL, prompting commentary from all over the internet.
