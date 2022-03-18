ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Grant helps provides emergency assistance to Bentonville trails

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocycF_0eiWNOeC00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new grant will help provide emergency assistance on the Bentonville bike trails.

The city council has accepted a $725,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation which will be used to develop a trail response team.

Deputy Chief Kevin Boydston says it’s needed since the department is seeing an uptick in calls on the trails.

Three Bentonville restaurants nominated for awards

“We have a lot of encounters, we see a lot of injuries, some serious some not so serious,” Boydston said. “But, this program is going to allow us to get out there and be a little bit more proactive in preventing some of these injuries and providing guidance and first-aid in a much more timely manner.”

The grant will pay for six fire department personnel who will become the trail response team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Bentonville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

CEO acknowledges 2nd anniversary of Washington Regional’s first COVID patient

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The President and CEO of Washington Regional Medical System sent out a letter on March 17, acknowledging the two-year anniversary of the medical center’s first admission of a patient with COVID-19. “While the response of the health care profession to the COVID-19 pandemic has been truly heroic, that response has exacted […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy