UT Permian Basin’s new state of the art lab

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — UT Permian Basin announced its brand new state-of-the-art biomechanics lab on Thursday, which allows students to learn about the human body in motion.

This new equipment will also allow the Health Science and Human Performance College to work closely with injured athletes in monitoring how the body is healing.

Alanna Dennison, the Department of Human Performance Academic Chair, explains what this new addition to the UT Permian Basin will do for students studying the human body’s motion.

“Our main focus in the lab at this point in time is student knowledge. We’re trying to help our students grasp how the human body works.” said Dennison.

This new technology is also the same used for making animated movies. A universal form of equipment able to be used from the big screen to the lab.

“They use the same set of equipment in movies that we do in the lab to create their avatars. They have people go through the movements that they need their characters to go through and then they are able to animate from that.” said Dennison.

The lab is open for use only to classes and research as of now, but plans to open it up to some members of the community including high school students and outside athletes potentially in the future.

