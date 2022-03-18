ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

UT Permian Basin’s new state of the art lab

By Matt Fontes
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpqn3_0eiWNILq00

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — UT Permian Basin announced its brand new state-of-the-art biomechanics lab on Thursday, which allows students to learn about the human body in motion.

This new equipment will also allow the Health Science and Human Performance College to work closely with injured athletes in monitoring how the body is healing.

Alanna Dennison, the Department of Human Performance Academic Chair, explains what this new addition to the UT Permian Basin will do for students studying the human body’s motion.

“Our main focus in the lab at this point in time is student knowledge. We’re trying to help our students grasp how the human body works.” said Dennison.

This new technology is also the same used for making animated movies. A universal form of equipment able to be used from the big screen to the lab.

“They use the same set of equipment in movies that we do in the lab to create their avatars. They have people go through the movements that they need their characters to go through and then they are able to animate from that.” said Dennison.

The lab is open for use only to classes and research as of now, but plans to open it up to some members of the community including high school students and outside athletes potentially in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Remarkable Women: Meet Suzanne Rathbun

Odessa, Texas (Nexstar) – There is no shortage of women in our area who do remarkable things every day. We’re shining a light on women who go above and beyond for our community. Suzanne Rathbun is one of our 2022 Remarkable Women finalists. She hopes her story will motivate other women to be involved in […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin Comic Con in Midland this weekend

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – From having a Tik-Tok room to panels with celebrity guests, the Permian Basin Comic-Con has a little bit of everything for all ages to enjoy. We spoke to exhibit coordinator, Shalom Agabala who shared with us how this event has been a staple in the community for several years. “This is […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Arts has big things planned

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham joined us in the studio this week to talk about some big and exciting things happening around town.  Odessa Arts is showing its support for Ukraine in a blaze of blue and yellow light, and some big name authors are making their way to the Ector. You […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB to offer free tuition to anyone earning less than $100K per year

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Today, the University of Texas Permian Basin announced the details of a program called Promise Plus that will cover the tuition for more UTPB students.  UTPB’s previous tuition assistance program for students covered tuition and fees for students whose adjusted gross family income was $60,000 or less a year. The new Promise […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Odessa, TX
Education
Odessa, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Education
ABC Big 2 News

MMH prepares for water interruption as part of ongoing project

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a recent news release, the Midland Memorial Hospital will experience a water shutdown on Saturday, March 19th from 10 am to 2 pm. The shutdown will help complete the Michigan Avenue project. During the water shutdown, the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors will experience the most impact. The hospital […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MC dorms evacuated amid gas leak

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland College said a “major” gas leak was detected on the north side of the campus Tuesday afternoon. As of 5:45 p.m. the dormitories, as well the Fox Science Building and the Todd Aaron Medical Science Building are closed. Students have been asked to report to the Scharbauer Student Center. The cause […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Science#State Of The Art#Animated Movies#Education#Permian#The Ut Permian Basin#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Midland College paying tribute to USW after final round

MIDLAND, Texas: Driving home from a tournament in Midland, the van carrying the University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf team crashed into a pickup truck in Andrews county, according to Texas DPS. Of the 11 people in the two vehicles, nine died at the scene and two golfers remain in the hospital in […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MFD deploys team to assist in Eastland Complex fire

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Firefighters from the Midland Fire Department have said they will join other agencies from across Texas as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to assist with fires around Eastland, Texas after a series of wildfires broke out Thursday. Now dubbed the Eastland Complex Fire, the blaze is, so far, only about […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
ABC Big 2 News

Midland College golf team reacts to deadly collision

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Several families lost a son, a daughter, a sister, a brother, even a cousin. For Midland Golf Coach, Walt Williams he lost a longtime friend. Williams was both a mentor and a close friend to University of the Southwest Golf Coach Tyler James. The University confirmed James died in Tuesday night’s […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Christian’s Rodriguez signs to play at UTPB

MIDLAND, Texas: Midland Christian’s All-State quarterback Ryver Rodriguez signed his national letter of intent to play football at The University of Texas-Permian Basin Thursday. Rodriguez rushed for over 1,600 yards from the quarterback position in 2021 and compiled 51 total touchdowns. He says he has had a relationship with the UTPB coaching staff for years. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MAF sees huge increase in traffic

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland International Airport and Space Port saw a major increase in travelers in February, passenger traffic was up 72.5% compared to February 2021. In fact, MAF reached 85% of pre-pandemic 2020 levels with 39,385 enplanements. February also completed 12 consecutive months of increased enplanements over the same month the previous year. Here […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local photography company brings an edge

A Local photography company is getting quite the reputation for it’s unique style of shooting and editing. Digital Binge has been in The Basin for two years. It’s owned by couple Sarah and Ryan LoVecchio. “We have our own little style ,or our little niche,” says Sarah. “I always call it pretty and gritty. We […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy