Amsterdam, NY

Lawsuit filed against Amsterdam eye doctor’s office

 1 day ago

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Amsterdam eye doctor has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for allegedly firing an employee who raised concerns about the practice’s failure to implement state mandated pandemic safety protocols.

New York nixes booster mandate for healthcare workers

Investigators said a former employee at Kwiat Eye and Laser Surgery was fired after filing complaints with the New York State Department of Health about the lack of mask wearing and social distancing between March and December 2020. The labor department is asking a judge to demand the company give the employee their job back and pay lost wages.

