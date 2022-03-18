Azan's 2022 Potentate's Ball Weekend

“We have an illustrious history; our school was founded 88 years ago by two visionary men, George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein, who went on to found New York City Ballet. But really, our school has always been about the future—of ballet as an American art form and the future of the 17,000 students who have trained with us over the years,” said Carrie W. Hinrichs at Monday night’s School of American Ballet Winter Ball. The SAB’s executive director spoke to a 400-person crowd dressed in black tie sitting in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. A handful of those 17,000 pupils were actually in the audience, current or retired dancers who had metricated from the prestigious ballet academy. One dancer, in particular, Gilbert Bolden III was present (and unmissable in his shocking pink cape). Now New York City Ballet dancer, Bolden III had come back to SAB to choreograph a special performance featuring the students. As the evening’s pièce d’occasion, the production delighted the audience just before dessert was served.

