Religion

Words of Grace

By Record Editor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness,” Jesus said “for they shall be filled” ( Matthew 5:6). The Lord is concerned for those who are hungry for food and thirsty for water. But he was referring to those who have a desire for spiritual...

Odessa American

Adam and Eve brought sin into the world

Told in Genesis 2:4 to 3:24, the story of Adam and Eve tells how sin came into the world and it sets up the appearance thousands of years later of Jesus Christ, who offered redemption, ministers say. The Revs. Hector Aguilar and Windsor Archie say the first people created by...
Fox News

Pastor Max Lucado on John 3:16, One of the Most Important Verses in the Bible

For Christians, the entirety of the Bible hinges on a short verse in the Gospel of John in the New Testament; John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” It pretty much sums up the narrative of God’s plan for redeeming the entire human race and the whole of creation, rescuing them from the Fall from Grace, and the evil now rampant in our world because of it. Pastor Max Lucado’s 2007 best-selling book on those 26 words has been re-released and updated with “new content for a new generation.” Called “3:16 The Numbers of Hope,” it is a deep, heart-probing explanation of why these words were so mind-boggling when Jesus imparted them to Nicodemus more than two thousand years ago, and how they are just as life-altering for us today. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado, a master storyteller, and spirit-filled teacher of biblical truth, talks about the power of John 3:16 and the hope it offers. He says, “The heart of the human problem is the heart of the human. And God’s treatment is prescribed in John 3:16… Let John 3:16 become the banner of your life, so much so that the message of God’s unending and unbending love overflows from you to others.”
LiveScience

What is the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is a chest that is supposed to have held tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments, engraved by God for Moses on Mount Sinai, according to the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) and Christian Old Testament. According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites...
Essence

Let's Set The History Record Straight. We Can't Excuse Racists Like Thomas Jefferson As Just Being "Men Of Their Time."

Conservatives may want to re-write history during Black History Month. But we have to be real about clichéd excuses for past abuses. I’m a professor of Black Studies at the University of Virginia, founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819. Jefferson wrote the American Declaration of Independence and went on to become third president of the United States. He was also an enslaver and a rapist. When I remind people of this they usually tell me not to call Jefferson a rapist or condemn him for enslaving Black people because he was just a “man of his time.”
NBC News

‘The Gilded Age’ gives viewers a rare glimpse into the 19th-century Black elite

In HBO’s new series “The Gilded Age,” a frequently glossed-over aspect of Black history is put in the spotlight. Textbooks documenting this time in history would have you believe that the era’s rapid economic and social growth can be credited solely to the likes of Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt. In truth, people of color also made significant contributions to the American economy of the 19th century and its vast accumulation of wealth.
Carla Paton

The history of Easter and the pagan goddess Ēostre

OstaraEduard Ade, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The history of Easter is deeply rooted in the history of Ēostre, a pagan goddess celebrated by the Saxons during the month of April. Her feast day was marked by fertility rites and the giving of eggs, which represented new life. It is thought that Ēostre was eventually absorbed into the Christian tradition, and her name was given to the Easter holiday. Some believe that the Easter bunny is also a remnant of Ēostre's worship, as she was often depicted with rabbits or hares. While we may not know everything about this ancient goddess, her legacy can still be seen in modern Easter celebrations!
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Getting more from of the Bible

As I read through the Old Testament of the Bible, I find myself in the book of Exodus. When I read, I am eager to gather what I can from stories like this one:. What does this teach me about God? The Bible is actually how we learn God’s will and recognize His voice when He speaks to us. This is a primary way of developing a closer, two-way relationship with God. It is His Word, after all.
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.12:16-18; quote by Heraclitus

Romans Rom.12:16-18 No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man. Heraclitus of Ephesus (540 BCE — 480 BCE) was an Ancient Greek, pre-Socratic Ionian philosopher, a native of the city of Ephesus, in modern-day Turkey, then part of the Persian Empire. His like of word play as well as the oracular and paradoxical nature of his philosophy had him called “The Obscure” since antiquity.
Harvard Health

Fulfillment Through Knowledge And Art

Week 2 Response: Quran as Sacred sound and God’s Word as Sacred Design. In week 2 of the course, we read Michael Sells Approaching the Quran, in which he emphasizes how God revealed the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, as the final word of God. “In seventh-century Arabia, a...
WRIC - ABC 8News

What is Purim?

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Wednesday and will conclude at sundown on Thursday. Not sure what the holiday is about? Here is an explanation.
Bladen Journal

This week is about prayer and gumbo

Each week I have both a question and a prayer concerning this column — “What should I write about?” As far as I am concerned, the opportunity I am so graciously afforded here, both by God and man, is a precious gift and a sacred responsibility. That is why I both pray to my heavenly Father and ask myself that question. Sometimes (and no doubt the fault is mine, not God’s), the answer is frustratingly hard to come by.
FodorsTravel

Hidden Nuns Are Selling Secret Cookies in Spain

It’s a not-so-well-kept secret that a sect of cloistered nuns in Madrid is selling clandestine cookies to the public. Have you ever met anyone who doesn’t enjoy a cookie every now and then? There’s a texture and flavor of cookie for almost anyone, from savory to sweet and chewy to crunchy. The choices seem endless. Even if you aren’t the type to indulge in a delectable delight, one particular cookie should be on your radar: the not-so-secret cookies of the cloistered nuns of the Convento de las Carboneras.
The Guardian

When prayer does not bring any relief

To those who have been discussing the efficacy of prayer (Letters, 14 March), I would recommend a look at a 2006 Harvard study into praying for sick people, which was funded to the tune of $2.5m by the Templeton Foundation, an American philanthropic organisation. Scientists studied 1,800 patients using double-blind testing, which was recognised as being rigorous and reliable. Of the three groups tested, there were no discernible results in two of them; in the third group, some people who were really ill and knew they were being prayed for got worse – not many, but statistically measurable. I understand that this will not make a blind bit of difference to people’s beliefs.
allthatsinteresting.com

The Short, Inspiring Life Of Quentin Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt’s Youngest Son

Quentin Roosevelt felt the call to serve during World War I, but the former president's son was tragically shot down over France on July 14, 1918. In one of the last letters that Quentin Roosevelt ever wrote, he told his parents about the morbid thrill of war. His squadron had lost a man, he said, but the “excitement” of conflict made up for it. Just three days after Theodore and Edith Roosevelt read those words, Quentin lost his own life.
Community Policy