Oklahoma City, OK

2 people dead after struck by pickup that jumped curb in Oklahoma City

By Ashley Moss/KFOR, Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

NOTE: This article has been updated to include new information about how the two victims were struck by the pickup.

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A pickup jumped a curb and struck two people walking in northwest Oklahoma City, killing both.

The two people were struck at Northwest 10th and Portland, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The victims were struck by a pickup that does not have a bed.

The bodies of the victims were on the sidewalk when police arrived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw3wP_0eiWL9Q800
Two people were killed in Oklahoma City when a pickup jumped a curb and struck them.

Police detained the driver of the pickup. The official said the driver jumped the sidewalk’s curb and struck them.

NW 10th was closed to traffic following the deadly accident and will probably stay closed the remainder of the evening, police said.

This is a developing situation.

More information will be provided once available.

