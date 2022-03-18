BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.Kern secret witness offering reward for homicide suspect information
The suspects are described as follows:
- Black man, age 20 to 25 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, and 160 pounds
- Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, 5’6” to 5’8”, with a thin build
- Hispanic man, 25 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a heavy build
- Hispanic man, 25-30 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a heavy build
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0