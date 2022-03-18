ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXZMp_0eiWL7eg00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.

Kern secret witness offering reward for homicide suspect information

The suspects are described as follows:

  • Black man, age 20 to 25 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”,  and 160 pounds
  • Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, 5’6” to 5’8”, with a thin build
  • Hispanic man, 25 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a heavy build
  • Hispanic man, 25-30 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a heavy build
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jczJ7_0eiWL7eg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnNkf_0eiWL7eg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mxb0o_0eiWL7eg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4H5i_0eiWL7eg00

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Shooting wounds two at gas station on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early Friday morning, two people were shot at a gas station in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 2:19 a.m. police responded to the Diamond Shamrock Gas Station at the corner of Union Avenue and 4th Street for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. An officer was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO warns Bakersfield residents of phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a phone scam targeting local businesses. At this time, the subject appears to be calling local doctor’s offices claiming they work with KCSO and have a civil matter to discuss with the doctor, according to KCSO. KCSO said they do not handle civil matters over the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police ask for help in search of missing 13-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 13-year-old boy last seen Thursday. Officers are looking for Dominick Ramiro Rivera. He was last seen in the 1100 block of 1st Street on March 17. He is considered at-risk because of his age and being a first-time runaway. Rivera is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Secret Witness offering reward for homicide suspect information

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in November. Christian Gaines, 19, is suspected of shooting and killing Justin Griffin Jr., 21, on Wible Road near Stockdale Highway on Nov. 3, 2021, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Boron man killed in deputy-involved shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed by deputies after threatening to blow up a trailer in Boron earlier this month has been identified. Michael Ramos Jr., 41, of Boron was shot multiple times early March 4 in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street, according to coroner’s officials. The incident began at 10:17 […]
BORON, CA
KGET

Police investigating Union Avenue motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for the gunman who shot and wounded a man at a motel Wednesday night on Union Avenue. Officers were called to the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue near 8th Street just after 8:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One man was shot in front of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD: Man arrested in connection to Belle Terrace shooting, 2 in hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left a man and woman in the hospital critically wounded Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police arrested Daniel Moran, 28 of Bakersfield, on Belle Terrace near New Stine Road on Wednesday night, according to BPD. Around 4 a.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Buck Owens’ stolen guitar returned to Oildale Post Office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The red, white and blue guitar once belonging to Buck Owens stolen from the Buck Owens Post Office in Oildale last year has been restored and returned from the streets of Bakersfield Thursday morning. The guitar was returned to the post office Thursday morning during a press conference held by the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Bpd#Hispanic#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Alcohol suspected in fatal Stockdale Hwy crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a semi-truck and another vehicle collided head-on in what’s believed to be an alcohol-related crash near Enos Lane on Stockdale Highway early Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Stockdale Highway […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 18 years in domestic violence shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During an argument last year, Jaime Celestino Hernandez fired a gun, nearly striking the woman he quarreled with in the head, the bullet passing through kitchen and closet walls. Four children were home at the time. On Thursday, Hernandez, 38, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was found guilty […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday night in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint somewhere within city limits on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m. The department said the checkpoint will take place between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location. Officers will be checking for signs of possible drug or alcohol […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in Firehouse restaurant shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Sunday’s shooting outside the Firehouse Rosedale Station restaurant in northwest Bakersfield, police said. Charles Jackson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, gang participation and firearm possession by a felon, police said. He’s accused of firing a handgun at a group […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and could face up to 40 years in prison. Adrian Rodriguez-Cardenas, 21, is set for sentencing June 17, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. The conviction carries a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of grand theft in Hanford

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies in Kings County arrested a man on Tuesday on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to sheriff’s officials. A deputy stopped the driver of a car when they noticed black tape covering the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Rifle, shotgun seized in probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers arrested a man following a probation search at a home and seized firearms and ammunition. The Kern County Probation Department said Travis Anthony Holder, 32, was arrested for probation violation and other weapons possession charges. Officials said probation officers conducted a search at a home in the 3900 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman, 77, pleads no contest to manslaughter in retirement home shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 77-year-old woman has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after admitting she shot and killed her lifelong friend at a Bakersfield retirement home to end her suffering. Sandra Bonertz, who entered the plea Thursday morning and will be sentenced to 10 years in prison next month, said she killed roommate […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Eastland County Deputy killed while ‘trying to save people from the horrible fires’

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County Deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
KGET

BPD investigates shooting on Lotus Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Lotus Lane at 12:38 p.m. and found one man. He was the victim of a shooting. He had moderate injuries, according to officials. BPD said this is an ongoing investigation and there are no suspects. BPD said they will reopen the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco State Prison inmate found dead, authorities investigate as a homicide

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Scott Gunter, 59, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. Staff rushed him to the treatment center but he died of his […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

BPD involved in foot chase near Centennial High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department was involved in a foot pursuit for catalytic converter theft near Centennial High School. As precaution, the school was briefly placed on lockout for safety. The lockout has been lifted. A suspect was taken into custody. Meanwhile, a fight at a gas station near Bakersfield High School […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy