Comedian Milan Patel knows what it takes to put on a good show. A regular presence in Portland’s local comedy scene for many years, Patel relocated to Los Angeles in 2019. Like most young comedians trying to break through the noise in LA, Patel found stage time plentiful but the types of shows he wanted to be on and the types of performers he was interested in working with a little bit less so.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO