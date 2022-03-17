Fans ready to support Titans

A wall inside Ottawa-Glandorf High School near the cafeteria tracks who the Titans beat so far this season. David Trinko | The Lima News

OTTAWA — The sports fans in Ottawa and Glandorf have gotten pretty good at this “going to state” thing.

The villages’ school, Ottawa-Glandorf High School, was one of the final four teams in the Division V football championship this year. The girls soccer team did too. Now the boys basketball team is back at the state tournament for the ninth time in its history.

“We’re lucky enough to have a great senior class in athletics,” said Ethan Wyse, a senior at the school and part of the school’s honorary cheering section, the “Blue Crew.” “I mean, all these teams making it to state, that’s crazy. And our community absolutely loves it. Everybody comes to the games. It’s so much fun in the student section for football and basketball both.”

The Titans (24-2) face Columbus Africentric (23-5) in the Division III state semifinals at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the University of Dayton.

There’s little doubt the community is behind its talented basketball team, given the size of the cheering section at each level of tournament play and the signs all over the communities showing their support.

After Saturday’s win against then-No. 1 Colonel Crawford, a tradition unfolded, with firetrucks and police cars bringing buses back into town, stopping at locations such as the Car-E-It, where fans launched toilet paper into the air and high-fived players through the bus windows.

It’s the second year in a row the Titans have made it to the state’s final four, although O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin is quick to remind people it should be three in a row, after the 2020 state games were wiped out by COVID-19 concerns.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that, yes, this is our back to back, but I say this is a three-peat for these guys,” McGlaughlin said after Saturday’s regional championship win. “Because two years ago to the day, we lost our opportunity with a great group of seniors in 2020 that I would have bet my house that they were going to win and get down to Columbus.”

McGlaughlin said he still thinks about those players, who are eager to support the new crop of Titans. Three of the five starters weren’t starters on last year’s team that made it to the state tournament before losing to Cleveland Lutheran East.

“This is a family, and that’s the atmosphere,” McGlaughlin said. “We don’t forget those guys who had their opportunity taken away. We don’t take that for granted, having a game like this.”

It will be especially sweet this year for the fans, after virus worries limited the number of people in the stands at last year’s tournament games.

The fans are ready to play their part in it, said Cael Hoehn, a senior who played football for the Titans and one of the people behind a series of “hype videos” on Instagram under Ottawa-Glandorf Sports News.

“Coach talked about the sixth man aspect to us, and I know we take that personally,” Hoehn said. “If we can have an impact on the game, we’re going to go as hard as we can. It’s not physically, as we’re not on the floor, but we’re going to go as hard as we can. If your voice is still intact after a game, you’re not doing it right.”