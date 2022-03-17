ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, OH

Fans ready to support Titans

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syI5J_0eiWKOkp00
A wall inside Ottawa-Glandorf High School near the cafeteria tracks who the Titans beat so far this season. David Trinko | The Lima News

OTTAWA — The sports fans in Ottawa and Glandorf have gotten pretty good at this “going to state” thing.

The villages’ school, Ottawa-Glandorf High School, was one of the final four teams in the Division V football championship this year. The girls soccer team did too. Now the boys basketball team is back at the state tournament for the ninth time in its history.

“We’re lucky enough to have a great senior class in athletics,” said Ethan Wyse, a senior at the school and part of the school’s honorary cheering section, the “Blue Crew.” “I mean, all these teams making it to state, that’s crazy. And our community absolutely loves it. Everybody comes to the games. It’s so much fun in the student section for football and basketball both.”

The Titans (24-2) face Columbus Africentric (23-5) in the Division III state semifinals at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the University of Dayton.

There’s little doubt the community is behind its talented basketball team, given the size of the cheering section at each level of tournament play and the signs all over the communities showing their support.

After Saturday’s win against then-No. 1 Colonel Crawford, a tradition unfolded, with firetrucks and police cars bringing buses back into town, stopping at locations such as the Car-E-It, where fans launched toilet paper into the air and high-fived players through the bus windows.

It’s the second year in a row the Titans have made it to the state’s final four, although O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin is quick to remind people it should be three in a row, after the 2020 state games were wiped out by COVID-19 concerns.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that, yes, this is our back to back, but I say this is a three-peat for these guys,” McGlaughlin said after Saturday’s regional championship win. “Because two years ago to the day, we lost our opportunity with a great group of seniors in 2020 that I would have bet my house that they were going to win and get down to Columbus.”

McGlaughlin said he still thinks about those players, who are eager to support the new crop of Titans. Three of the five starters weren’t starters on last year’s team that made it to the state tournament before losing to Cleveland Lutheran East.

“This is a family, and that’s the atmosphere,” McGlaughlin said. “We don’t forget those guys who had their opportunity taken away. We don’t take that for granted, having a game like this.”

It will be especially sweet this year for the fans, after virus worries limited the number of people in the stands at last year’s tournament games.

The fans are ready to play their part in it, said Cael Hoehn, a senior who played football for the Titans and one of the people behind a series of “hype videos” on Instagram under Ottawa-Glandorf Sports News.

“Coach talked about the sixth man aspect to us, and I know we take that personally,” Hoehn said. “If we can have an impact on the game, we’re going to go as hard as we can. It’s not physically, as we’re not on the floor, but we’re going to go as hard as we can. If your voice is still intact after a game, you’re not doing it right.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ottawa, OH
Ottawa, OH
Sports
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Boys Basketball#Girls Soccer#Athletics#Division Iii#The University Of Dayton
The Associated Press

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of hundreds of homes in small communities. Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles...
TEXAS STATE
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
5K+
Followers
204
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy