Netflix subscribers are beginning to see the previously announced price changes to their streaming plans. In January, Netflix raised its monthly cost by $1 to $2 per month for new members in the U.S., increasing its monthly subscription price to $15.49 for the standard plan and $19.99 for premium. Netflix also said those costs would gradually take effect for all existing members, including those on the basic plan, up to $9.99 from $8.99. After the Stranger Things and Squid Game streamer promised to notify customers 30 days before their price changes, users are now sharing emails saying Netflix is updating its prices to "bring [subscribers] more great entertainment."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO