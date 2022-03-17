ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

JONAH Recalls Original Plan For Him to Pay Tribute to Vader at NXT Halloween Havoc

By Jeremy Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJONAH recently discussed his WWE run and recalled how at NXT Halloween Havoc, he had a plan to pay tribute to Vader. The WWE alumnus told Sami Callihan on the latter’s podcast that there was...

Jake Roberts Recalls Telling Vince McMahon That Steve Austin Would be a Future Megastar

– Speaking on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin, and knowing Austin would be a future megastar after he debuted in WWE as The Ringmaster in January 1996. At the time, Roberts was also part of the WWE creative team. Below are some highlights from the show (via WrestlingInc.com):
Sami Callihan
Bam Bam Bigelow
Big Spoiler on Cody Rhodes’ Future

A new report has a big spoiler on Cody Rhodes’ wrestling future. PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources that Rhodes has signed with WWE, having signed the deal 10 to 14 days ago. According to the report, the current plan is to have Rhodes make his debut during WrestleMania...
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
WWE Releases Unseen John Cena/Steve Austin Video For 3:16 Day

In honor of 3:16 Day, WWE has posted a previously-unseen video of John Cena and Steve Austin interacting backstage. You can see the video below, which was from the Raw Reunion episode on July 22nd, 2019 and sees the two stars greeting each other backstage. Austin says that he’s proud of Cena, and after Austin walks away Cena talks about how much that meant to him:
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode on Wednesday night to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. The win marks Rosa’s first run with...
Gangrel Comments On Training Paige VanZant, Hasn’t Spoken To Her Yet

In the latest edition of his Fangin’ and Bangin’ podcast (via Fightful), Gangrel spoke about recent AEW signee Paige VanZant coming to train at his wrestling school but admitted they hadn’t talked yet. VanZant signed with AEW last week. He said: “Paige VanZant, who signed with AEW,...
Steve Austin Weighs In On WrestleMania Return, Recalls First Meeting Kevin Owens

Steve Austin is returning to WrestleMania this year as he confronts Kevin Owens, and Austin recently talked about his return, Owens and more. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed why he agreed to do be a guest on the Kevin Owens Show on night one of WrestleMania 38, plus more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
stillrealtous.com

Details On AEW Star Having Backstage Heat

Over the last few months we’ve seen a few stars part ways with All Elite Wrestling, and Joey Janela recently confirmed during an interview with Denise Salcedo that he will not be signing a new AEW contract. During the interview Joey Janela also opened up about injuring Eddie Kingston, and how it hurt his reputation in AEW.
WWE Now Selling Brock Lesnar Signature Replica Championship

WWE has begun selling a Signature Series replica championship for Brock Lesnar to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. WWE Shop is listing the replica title for $499.99. The title, which begins shipping on April 18th, is described as follows:. To Commemorate the 20th anniversary of The Beast Incarnate’s...
