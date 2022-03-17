ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 1 day ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the best receivers in Packers franchise history will suit up for a different team next season.

The Green Bay Packers have traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Report: Adams tells Packers he won’t play on franchise tag, sides ‘far apart’

The deal will include the Raiders sending their first round pick (No. 22 overall) and a second round pick (No. 53 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

When extension negotiations between Adams and the Packers stalled at the beginning of the 2022 season, the receiver made it known he wanted to be the highest-paid wideout in the National Football League.

Now in silver and black, he’ll be the richest in league history.

Adams is set to immediately ink a five-year deal worth north of $141 million, with an average salary of more than $28 million making him the highest-paid receiver ever in the NFL.

Packers announce coaching staff changes

Green Bay placed the franchise tag on Adams ahead of the March 8 deadline for this year, which allows teams to retain a star player by paying them a one-year tender that averages the top five salaries at the player’s position.

Adams was set to make just over $20 million on the one-year deal, but this week, he informed the Packers he would not play on the franchise tag.

It all came to a head Thursday night when the Packers reportedly pulled the trigger on a trade.

‘A complicated one’: Details of reported Aaron Rodgers contract extension released

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the back-to-back MVP who just inked an extension with the Green & Gold, was reportedly aware of the disintegrating talks between the front office and his star pass-catcher – but signed the deal anyway.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers offered Adams the same money on the deal he would get with the Raiders, but Adams preferred to play elsewhere.

Now, the All-Pro wide receiver reunites with his college quarterback in Derek Carr and is set to be the centerpiece of the Raiders’ new-look offense under head coach Josh McDaniel.

The Packers, meanwhile, have the previously-owned $20 million off the books for 2022, and can use that money to pursue outside free agents as the league year begins.

WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

