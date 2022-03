The Greeting Committee is a band you’ll want to see live. The indie rock group has played Wicker Park venue Subterranean three times. The first was when they were fifteen and sixteen—a Kansas City band just starting to gain traction in Midwestern music circles. Then, on their first national tour after the release of their first album This Is It. On February 6, their Subterranean stop on the “Dandelion” tour was the first of the three to be sold out.

