ROCKINGHAM — Two days. Two events. Lots of cars. Rockingham Dragway continues its “Spring into Spring” schedule this weekend with a double-header. According to a Facebook post, MXA Performance will hold a test and tune event on Saturday open to all vehicles — including motorcycles — with unlimited quarter-mile runs down the track from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entry fee for drivers is $40.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO