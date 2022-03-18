GJHS new building update

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — “This is going to be the pride of the city. The community invested in its kids, and the return for the community, not just the kids but for the whole community is going to be huge.” said GJHS teacher, Justin Whiteford.

Contractors who built the school in 1956 couldn’t foresee just how big the city would grow. Now principal Meghan Roenicke says it’s time for a change. Roenicke stated, “We have seven buildings. We have a city street that runs through our campus. Our buildings are shifting.”

The school has been through seven renovations since the time it was built, but if the level is uneven, it doesn’t matter how many times you redo it. “You keep pouring money into it, but the building is literally unstable.” Roenicke admits.

The new building’s location is simple, just a flip flop. Roenicke added, “Where our athletic fields are now, that’s where the new building goes. Where are building is now that is where the athletic fields will go.”

GJHS won 23 of the last 26 state academic championships, and Roenicke, staff, and students hope the new school reflects their success. “I think it’s an incredible opportunity for our students and staff and our community to have something that matches what students are producing.” Roenicke uttered.

The new building will be a single campus. One that allows students to customize classes to focus on their chosen career path. Teachers like Justin Whiteford says he believes it will give tigers even more pride and make them feel excited to come to school.

Whiteford admits, “Students come first, students are the focus and collaboration is the key. You’re going to see a different kind of learning. And you’re going to see kids come out with a different type of experience knowing they are center stage.”

But wait future students, there’s more.

“Students will also be able to move more freely. Because right now if a student is late and their class is an outside classroom. That door is locked, and they cannot access that classroom without someone being there to fob them in.” Roenicke uttered.

When it’s all said and done GJHS also aims to be the main attraction around town for the community. “I think when people come here there are going to say can I see that high school first.” Whiteford believes.

A new building and a new start for one of the valley’s oldest high schools.

