Greensboro, NC

Webster Road at Sails Way closed in Greensboro while police investigate reports of shots being fired

By Dolan Reynolds
 1 day ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Webster Road at Sails Way is closed in Greensboro while police investigate reports of shots being fired on Thursday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 5:51 p.m., police responded to the 18 block of Sails Way when they were told about multiple shots being fired and possible injuries.

Responding officers canvassed the immediate area, but no victims or damaged properties were found.

Webster Road at Sails Way is closed in both directions temporarily pending the investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

