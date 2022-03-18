Waffle House employee arrested after bringing two loaded guns into restaurant

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Potential tragedy was avoided in Gallatin after a Waffle House employee entered the restaurant armed with two handguns.

Police say it happened at 1:49 Wednesday morning. That’s when an employee, now identified as 23-year-old Christopher Keifer, went into the Gallatin Waffle House on Nashville Pike while armed with two guns. According to Gallatin police, the Westmoreland man told coworkers that he wanted to shoot the place up .

News 2 obtained surveillance pictures that show the off duty employee inside the restaurant where he works.

In the video, you can see a dark object in his waist band. Police say that is a loaded 9mm pistol.

Police say Keifer had communicated to coworkers that he was in a “dark place.”

Out of concern and fear, coworkers called 911 and Gallatin police rushed to the restaurant.

“We’ve got to give it to the coworkers who saw the red flags and called it in,” Lt. Lamar Ballard said.

News 2 has also obtained body camera footage showing officers approaching the gunman seated in his vehicle.

After Keifer got out of his car, officers noticed he was carrying multiple guns. The 9mm pistol was still in his waistband and a .380 caliber pistol was found in his pocket.

“The officers did a tremendous job in apprehending him taking him into custody, I’m here to tell you that they probably saved a deadly shooting,” Ballard added.

Keifer is in the Sumner County Jail and charged with aggravated assault. His bond is $150,000.

The 23-year-old has no prior criminal history. Police confirm that both weapons were legally purchased.



