SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Let March Madness begin! The Stanford University women’s basketball team is once again a top seed in the NCAA basketball tournament, but the University of San Francisco and St. Mary’s College in Moraga are the only Bay Area schools to make it into the men’s tournament this year. And while neither is a big, state-supported school, they both have enough “madness” to believe that anything is possible. At USF, none of the students were even alive when the school was a basketball powerhouse, winning national championships in 1949, 55 and 56. But that doesn’t stop current student...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO