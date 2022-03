JAKARTA, March 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia has raised its palm oil export levy and the maximum rate has been set at $375 a tonne when the reference price for the edible oil hits $1,500 a tonne, up from $175 previously, a new government regulation showed on Friday.

The regulation takes effect immediately. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)