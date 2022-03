AUSTIN, Texas — Austin fire crews said on Wednesday a fire at a car lot located in South Austin was "under control." According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the fire broke out in a storage building at the auto lot. Firefighters said the fire was "fully involved" when they arrived. After getting the fire under control, the AFD said the building and at least two vehicles were a total loss.

