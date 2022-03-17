Ex-Peekskill officer pleads guilty to sex assault, stalking and burglary

Former Peekskill Police Officer Michael Agovino has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, stalking, and burglary.

News 12 broke this story in February when a Peekskill woman came to News 12 claiming Agovino sexually assaulted her in her own home.

Between 2019 and 2020, Agovino apparently went into the woman's home under the pretenses of conducting an investigation - and forced her to undress and perform sexual favors four times.

It happened while he was on duty and in uniform.

The victim recorded the last exchange and provided it to the District Attorney's Office.

In exchange for his plea, the court promised a sentence of seven years in state prison, with 15 years of post-release supervision.

Agovino will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.