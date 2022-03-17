Legendary boxer honored at Paterson Irish flag raising event

Gov. Phil Murphy was in Paterson Thursday for an Irish flag raising event that also honored a local boxing legend.

Gerry Cooney was the recipient of the Hibernian of the Year award. The award honors those who go above and beyond for their communities.

Hibernia is the classical Latin name for the island Ireland.

Cooney advocated for over 2,000 New Jersey families with special needs through programs and resources.

Teaching boxing skills and providing meals to kids in Paterson during the pandemic were among some of the programs.

"I really love life big. I grab a hold of it, I fight for it, I want more out of it, and I want to give it away," Cooney said.