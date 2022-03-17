ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Purim Celebrations held at local Bronx Synagogue

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
The Jewish community gathered to celebrate the holiday of Purim at the Cruger Avenue Synagogue in the Bronx on Thursday.

Purim commemorates the heroic actions of Queen Esther, who saved the Jewish population from the hands of the evil Haman.

Celebrations begin with a reading of the Megillah and are interrupted by loud noises from the congregation to expel evil spirits of Haman.

After the readings, people gather for a feast filled with Jewish delicacies to indulge in the joyous spirit of the holiday.

"The whole idea is to be together and celebrate together. But this is a miracle of everyday life, and everyday life you have to acknowledge that god is the one that rules the world and god is the one that we give thanks to,” said Rabbi Aaron Ravitz.

Society
