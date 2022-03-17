ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden brings his Irish relatives, JFK's only surviving daughter Caroline Kennedy, a rugby player and Jill to end the White House's St Patrick's Day with the Shamrock presentation - without the COVID-positive Irish Taoiseach Martin

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

The Irish Taoiseach may have tested positive for COVID-19 curtailing the shamrock presentation ceremony, but President Joe Biden still managed to bring the party to the White House for St. Patrick's day, with traditional dancing, one of the country's most decorated rugby players and a touch of the Biden blarney.

Biden welcomed his guests - who included his American relatives as well as family from Ireland - by setting out what it meant to be Irish and the ties between the two nations.

'Being Irish my mother always told me it's about family. It's about faith and it's about courage,' he said, explaining how she had taught him that pride was the greatest of all virtues.

'Growing up an Irish American gave me a pride that spoke both both continents.

'The heart and soul drew from old and new and the conviction that everyone everyone is deserving to be treated with dignity.'

As well as Members of Congress and members of his administration, guests included the Irish Ambassador to Washington Daniel Mulhall, and Caroline Kennedy, the only remaining child of President John F. Kennedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jf72V_0eiWEMUR00
President Joe Biden hosted the traditional St Patrick's Day shamrock presentation ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLPpu_0eiWEMUR00
First Lady Jill Biden described being wooed by a senator quoting Yeats. 'To love Joe Biden is to know Ireland,' she said as she opened the event and introduced her husband
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zJ01_0eiWEMUR00
Guests in the East Room of the White House included Biden's American family, relatives from Ireland and Caroline Kennedy - the last surviving child of President John F. Kennedy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDRvU_0eiWEMUR00
Irish dancers of Cairde, who found fame with viral Tik Tok videos, entertained the crowd

Biden asked his relatives from County Louth to stand up before singling out former rugby player Rob Kearney.

'This guy on the end - probably the single most famous rugby player in all of Ireland, and he scored the winning goal against the All Blacks when the game was in Chicago,' said Biden.

If anyone in the audience was thinking that Kearney had not scored either a 'try' or a 'penalty goal' during that famous 2016 victory they did not let on.

But before the Irish music and dancing could begin he also delivered a serious message about the war in Ukraine.

'Vladimir Putin has launched an unconscionable war against Ukraine against the very pillars of international peace and stability,' he said.

'And as two nations that have fought for freedom, we recognize the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people who defend their liberty now.

'The Republic of Ireland and our nation have lived through war. We are determined though to help the Ukrainian people bring an end to Putin's brutal assault.'

During the ceremony in the East Room of the White House, a huge bowl of shamrock held center stage.

It is usually presented to the president by the visiting Taoiseach.

But on this occasion Micheál Martin had to stay away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANZPm_0eiWEMUR00
Biden and first lady Jill Biden listen to Irish violinist Patricia Treacy at the White House 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7mWJ_0eiWEMUR00
Taoiseach Micheál Martin had to address the reception by video, as paid tribute to the contributions of Irish-Americans in strengthening the bonds between the two countries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEtnJ_0eiWEMUR00
Biden and the first lady thank their guests after hosting a St. Patrick's Day event 

Instead he addressed the reception by video, quoting the Irish author James Joyce to reflect the crisis in Ukraine.

'"Force, hatred, history, all that - that's not life from men and women. Insult and hatred,'" he quoted. 'And everybody knows that it is the the very opposite of that that is really life."

'And that is why we stand together to ensure that what Joyce described as perpetuating national hatred among nations shall not prevail in our time.'

'This ceremony has a long history. And yes, it is perhaps never meant as much to us, as it does this year.

He was followed by Irish violinist Patricia Treacy and the Irish dancers of Cairde, who found fame with viral Tik Tok videos.

They both received standing ovations from an audience of 200 or so, only a few of whom wore masks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7iVn_0eiWEMUR00
The White House fountain on the south lawn is dyed green to mark St Patrick's Day

There were reminders of St. Patrick's day throughout Thursday. A fountain on the South Lawn was dyed green, the president sported a green tie printed with shamrocks, and he referenced his Irish heritage frequently at events.

The evening reception began with first lady Jill Biden described how Biden had deployed the Irish poet W.B. Yeats when they were courting.

'To love Joe Biden is to know Ireland,' she said.

'picture me on our first few dates, dressed in bell bottoms, and a peasant shirt.

I wore my hair down to the middle of my waist and at the time, so did most of the men I dated.

'And then there was this Senator - handsome and buttoned up in his suit, loafers casually quoting Yates.

'It was the last thing I expected but in the end, he won me over.'

20h ago

Hey joe used to be a leprechaun too, when he rode the train to work everyday, and the bus too!

10
don't give a shit
23h ago

don't he have a country to ruin more .

17
