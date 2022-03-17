ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Jackson County Farmers prepare for a season without water

By Christina Giardinelli
KTVL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of Jackson County's farmers have already received notice from the county's largest irrigation district that they may receive little to no water this season as a result of multiple years of drought conditions. This comes after 2021's season saw irrigation through only about a quarter of a normal...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Over 25,000 people affected by Pacific Power outages

Pacific Power is currently experiencing several unplanned power outages across Southern Oregon and Northern California. These outages span from Grants Pass all the way to Crescent City and are affecting over 25,000 people. According to Tom Gauntt, Spokesperson for Pacific Power, the issues are stemming from trees interfering with transmission...
GRANTS PASS, OR
iheart.com

Poultry Farmers And State Prepare For Avian Flu

Rhode Island Environmental Management officials are warning of the potential spread of the Avian Flu. It is not an issue for humans. However, it is deadly for poultry, such as chickens and turkeys and the like. And state officials say they are ready for it. "This strain of avian flu...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
County
Jackson County, OR
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Ashland, OR
Government
Jackson County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Year#Irrigation Systems#Water District#Water Supply#Bel Avenir Farm#Emigrant#Howard Prairie
KTVL

I-5 lanes south of Medford closed due to downed tree

Jackson County, Ore. — All northbound and southbound I-5 lanes six miles south of Medford are closed due to a large downed tree. The Hazardous Tree or Vegetation Closure alert was posted on the Oregon Department of Transportation website at 2:18 pm. The roads should be cleared shortly.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Grants Pass couple says un-evictable tenant turned home into meth house during pandemic

Josephine County, OR — David and Tracy Greene say the man who lived in their rental property on Drury Lane in Grants Pass had been a normal tenant for two years. But then the pandemic hit, and he reportedly stopped working. The couple said the tenant had been using drugs and the home, which is next door to theirs, became constantly filled with unwanted guests they couldn't kick out due to the eviction moratorium.
GRANTS PASS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Phys.org

Midwestern US has lost 57.6 billion metric tons of soil due to agricultural practices, study finds (Update)

A new study in the journal Earth's Future led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst shows that, since Euro-American settlement approximately 160 years ago, agricultural fields in the midwestern U.S. have lost, on average, two millimeters of soil per year. This is nearly double the rate of erosion that the USDA considers sustainable. Furthermore, USDA estimates of erosion are between three and eight times lower than the figures reported in the study. Finally, the study's authors conclude that plowing, rather than the work of wind and water, is the major culprit.
AGRICULTURE
thecentersquare.com

Dairy farmers want new state water officer to help, not hurt

(The Center Square) – There are some worries among dairy farmers in Wisconsin about a new water officer position that’s headed for Gov. Evers’ desk. The Wisconsin Senate this week approved a plan, AB 727, that creates a new hydrologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Canal Company Preparing for Short Water Season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As spring approaches the Twin Falls Canal Company says it is preparing for a short irrigation season under the current weather forecast. In an email to KLIX News Radio, Twin Falls Canal Company General Manager Jay Barlogi said preparation is underway for the upcoming 2022 water season as farmers get close to irrigating their fields. So far the water supply for the Twin Falls Canal system is only at 49% reservoir capacity as a result of the last irrigation season depleting the system. Barlogi also noted the current Snow Water Equivalent in the watershed is at around 75 percent of the median. With current conditions the canal company is planning on delaying the start of the irrigation season depending on the weather. Barlogi also said that they'll make reductions in water delivery in the early part of the season to stretch what water they have now into later in the season. In a recent article in the Associate Press, hydrologist David Hoekema, with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said the southern part of the Gem state is headed towards drought. He said it will take more than a average year to recover from the last few years of drought in some areas of the state. The AP reported that in 2021 southern Idaho had seen its driest season since 1924. Last year the Twin Falls Canal Company had to cut back on the amount of water it sent to shareholders to make it to the end of the irrigation season.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy