I can't say I was surprised by the Haason Reddick signing, or that it was the Eagles' first splash into free agency. The Eagles have long prioritized the pass rush, and general manager Howie Roseman made it no secret that he would address the defensive line this offseason. "I would be very surprised if we didn't do something there," he said earlier this month. Reddick was on my radar because, well, he's a good edge rusher, and his versatility would allow him to play multiple roles in Jonathan Gannon's multiple fronts. He's more the former than he is the latter, but he'll at least offer the threat of dropping into coverage more than Derek Barnett did.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO