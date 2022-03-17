Dating over 50? There's an app for that

I decided to dip my toes in the WLW pond before I came out as bisexual in the way that made the most sense: toggling my Tinder to show me men and women. I had a very toxic idea of bisexuality and assumed I had to date a few women to “make sure first.” I talked to a few girls here and there on dating apps, but nothing really came of it—until I met Sarah. Sarah was a bit older than me, very attractive, and lived within walking distance—the dream! We started chatting, became friends on Snapchat (this was many years ago, cut me some slack), and started making plans to hang out. Sarah told me she was housesitting in the town over and invited me to hang out. That pit in your stomach that tells you something is wrong immediately presented itself, but I headed out on my way anyway.

