For the first time in a while, it's a good week for PS5 restocks. If you weren't able to get in on the big online restock at GameStop yesterday, don't panic. There's a very good chance you'll have another PS5 restock from GameStop in your area later this week. The Shortcut's Matt Swider reported early last week (and since updated) that GameStop would have PS5 Disc Edition bundles in select stores on Friday, but warned this would not be a huge event -- that means you're going to want to confirm stock at your local store and get in line early. These restocks happen right as the physical store opens, so be sure to be friendly to your local GameStop employee when you call and ask how many consoles are available.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO