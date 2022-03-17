ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

A couple make a desperate escape after a fierce blaze completely engulfs their 45-foot yacht

By Michael Pickering
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A couple has barely escaped a huge blaze that engulfed their 45-foot yacht this morning.

A man and a woman were pulled from the water shortly after 7am after they were forced to leap from the fully alight Riviera 45 flybridge on Moreton Bay off Brisbane on Friday morning.

They were picked up by another craft after it had been dispatched by a nearby cargo ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzps5_0eiWCcdD00
A man and a woman were pulled from the water after they were forced to leap from the fully alight boat on Moreton Bay off Brisbane on Friday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzFw0_0eiWCcdD00
The yacht caught fire south of Moreton Island on Moreton Bay near Brisbane, Queensland

The frightening incident occurred 10 nautical miles south of Moreton Island.

The couple, a 62-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman from the Sunshine Coast, were initially taken to Brisbane Water Police headquarters for assessment.

It's understood they have since been transported to the Mater Hospital to be be treated for smoke inhalation.

The vessel sank following the fire.

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Man burned in massive barn blaze 'had lucky escape' say firefighters

A man who suffered burns in a major barn blaze near Bridgnorth had a 'lucky escape' fire chiefs said today as crews returned to the site. Investigation officers are expected to be at Kingsnordley Farm Junction in Kingsnordley between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge for the next few days. Two massive blasts...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Tragedy as top doctor DIES as he's washed away in floodwaters on his way home from treating his patients - and a 31-year-old's body is found

A leading Queensland doctor who died when his car was washed away in the state's deadly floods had been visiting patients who were in need. Dr Alex Klestov, a rheumatologist based in Brisbane, was on the way home from consultations in Rockhampton on February 27 when his car was caught in a huge downpour on the Brisbane Valley Highway near Glen Esk, 60km north-west of Brisbane.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say. Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Moreton Island#Accident#The Mater Hospital
The Independent

Woman gets stuck in clear cruise ship water slide overhanging sea

Cruise ships are increasingly trying to outdo each other with huge-scale entertainment and water slides at sea - but one passenger fell foul of a swish tube slide when she got stuck in a portion overhanging the sea.Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide is an impressive double-loop ride which plunges downwards from the top deck and juts out over the ocean before twisting back over the ship.A TikTok video of the incident by travel agent @YMGTravels went viral on Saturday, showing one passenger shooting down the slide, only to get stuck in the clear portion of it protruding over the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mental health worker left furious after returning home from 13-hour hospital shift to find Hermes delivery driver had emptied her POT PLANTS onto her newly revamped doorstep in an attempt to hide her parcel

A Hermes customer was aghast to find soil strewn across her doorstep after a delivery driver emptied a plant pot in a clumsy attempt to hide her parcel. Mental health support worker Siobhan Redfern, 24, returned home from a 13-hour shift to discover the mess outside her front door in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday, February 16.
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

Video Shows Handcuffed Woman Struggling Before Jumping Off Carnival Cruise

A new video shows the who jumped off a Carnival cruise ship while handcuffed following a reported hot tub disturbance on Wednesday (February 16) struggling while being detained by security. TMZ shared the footage on Friday (February 18), which shows the woman appearing to push back as she's handcuffed while...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Rescue dog who was left in agony for 10 days after suffering second-degree burns because his owner couldn't afford the vet bill is enjoying a life of luxury after being adopted by a new family

A dog who suffered horrific second-degree burns after being scalded with hot water spent more than a week without treatment before being rescued. Samson, a four-year-old mastiff cross, was injured by hot water a few days before Christmas 2019, while in the care of his previous owner. The owner said...
PETS
Daily Mail

Wife's heartbreaking final words to her husband as he lay dying waiting for an ambulance to arrive - as his family blame Dan Andrews' government for his death

The family of a man who died after waiting 40 minutes for an ambulance has slammed the Victorian government's claim that Covid-19 response times were to blame. Stewart Grant, 82, was suffering breathing difficulties from emphysema at his home at Cowes on Phillip Island, south-east of Melbourne, on January 29.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

I-95 crash: Three killed in accident after 17 cars crash in pile-up amid ‘super fog’ event in Florida

At least three people are dead after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in a pileup on an interstate in Volusia County, Florida, according to local reports.The Miami Herald reports that at least five crashes occurred on I-95 in in Edgewater, Florida. The incident unfolded at around 1.30am Thursday when visibility was severely impacted due to fog and a controlled burn in the area. At least one semi truck was involved, according to authorities. One child was airlifted to hospital in stable condition, the Herald reported.It is unclear how many people were injured in the crashes but a number have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.Much of the blame for the crash has been placed on a “super fog” event in which smoke and moisture mix with cool air and drop visibility levels to less than 10ft.I-95 remains closed in the vicinity of Edgewater, and the northbound lanes will need to be resurfaced before they can reopen.
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

WATCH: Child Collides With Sloth While Ziplining In Costa Rica

A wild video captured the moment that a boy collided with a sloth while ziplining over the rain forest in La Fortuna, Costa Rica. A tour guide at Go Adventure Arenal Park captured the moment the boy slammed into the sloth and shared the video on Instagram. "I just clocked...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy