ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Loyola is no longer the ‘Cinderella’ as they return to the NCAA Tournament

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7dC0_0eiWCA6z00

PITTSBURGH – There was once a time when there were a lot of people who didn’t know much about Loyola University Chicago’s men’s basketball program.

The fan of decades remembered the Ramblers groundbreaking and successful teams of the 1960s and the memorable 1985 squad that went to the Sweet 16, but there wasn’t much recent success before 2017.

But over the past five years, that’s completely changed. A run to a Final Four, a Sweet 16, then making third-straight NCAA Tournament has taken away the thought that Loyola is a small school trying to compete on the big stage.

The Ramblers belong, and it’s gotten to the point where many are even expecting them to have success as they approach the 2022 NCAA Tournament. That’s why many have the tenth-seeded team as a favorite against Big Ten opponent Ohio State in their South Region opener Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

It’s certainly a new feeling for fifth-year senior Lucas Williamson, who was a freshman when Loyola made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1985 during the 2017-2018 season.

“It has been interesting seeing other people in the outside voice their expectations,” said Williamson. “Like somebody asked me a question like how does it feel to be a favorite. I was like, what? How are we a favorite? But I didn’t even know what all — like the outside voices, what they’re saying.

“That’s just been interesting, an interesting little shift.”

Williamson and his teammate’s play during this stretch has been the reason for this as the program has achieved its greatest success since the 1960s. They made their surprise run to the Final Four in 2018 then got to the Sweet 16 in 2021, knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois in the process.

This past season was no different as the Ramblers were in the hunt for the Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship until the final game. Sitting with a fourth seed in “Arch Madness” and facing likely NIT bid with a loss in St. Louis, the Ramblers won three-straight games to punch their ticket to the “Big Dance.”

It’s made the job a little easier for Drew Valentine, who joined the program in 2017 as an assistant as the team rose to success. Now in his first season as the head coach, the recent notoriety has aided his ability to find new players to come to Rogers Park to play who might now have been as interested in the past.

“I think people understand the brand. I think people understand our style of play. I think people are familiar with obviously Sister Jean, number one, probably. But they’re familiar with some of our players, whether it’s (Cameron) Krutwig, Lucas (Williamson), Marques Townes, some of the really good players we’ve had. I think they’re familiar with us being a really high academic school,” said Valentine. “I just think there’s more name brand recognition. I think we’ve played on more national TV games this year than ever before. Obviously, we got invited to play in Battle for Atlantis.

“There’s just a lot of big-time opportunities that have elevated the profile of the program.”

Another chance to do so starts on Friday morning, where there will be a number of people well aware of what Loyola University Chicago can do on the basketball court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

‘Campus Check-In’ looks ahead to a busy weekend of tournament play in college basketball

College basketball madness is in full effect this Friday with Illinois and Loyola men’s basketball along with Illinois State women’s basketball NCAA Tournament play. Plus we’ll check in with Elmhurst College as they play in the D-III Final Four, Triton College & Morton College’s runs in the junior college tournaments. Basketball writer Paul M. Banks gives his thoughts on the tournament and, of course, we’ll hear from Sister Jean as the Big Dance continues!
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
WGN News

Paul M. Banks previews the NCAA Tournament on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – Once again, “March Madness” is back and things are much more normal than they were a year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2021 NCAA Tournament to be played entirely in Indianapolis with fan capacity severely limited due to restrictions for the virus. On top of that, players remained mostly isolated for the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Penn’s Lia Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs

ATLANTA (AP) — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed, had a season-best time of […]
ATLANTA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Tournament#Madness#Ohio State#Ppg Paints Arena#The Ncaa Tournament
WGN News

Blackhawks trade Brandon Hagel to the Lightning

CHICAGO – From the early part of the season, it was obvious that the Blackhawks would approach the 2022 NHL trade deadline as sellers. They’ve been out of the playoff picture since they started the season with a nine-game winless streak and new general manager Kyle Davidson has said that the team is in the […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WGN News

Bulls falter against the struggling Kings

SACRAMENTO – One of the criticisms of the Bulls during this 2021-2022 season has been their inability to beat elite teams in the NBA. But looking on the opposite side of that, they have taken care of business against opponents they should beat. Before Monday night, they had a 25-6 record against opponents who were […]
NBA
WGN News

Bears are not signing Larry Ogunjobi after he failed his physical

LAKE FOREST – So far in this free agent period, a former Bengals defensive tackle was the biggest acquisition for the Bears. But in the end, Larry Ogunjobi will not be joining the team in 2022. On Friday, general manager Ryan Poles announced that the team will not be signing the defensive tackle to a […]
NFL
WGN News

Cubs & White Sox release their revised 2022 regular season schedules

CHICAGO – The good news that came about a week ago from Major League Baseball when they ended the lockout was the fact that they were going to play a full 162-game regular season. But with the 99-day lockout delaying spring training by a few weeks, a few adjustments to the schedule needed to be […]
MLB
WGN News

WGN News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy