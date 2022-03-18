ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii rooftop bar celebrating 5 years in Honolulu

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

From March 22 - 26, Hideout is welcoming guests to “Hideout Through the Years” by reintroducing past cocktails, which include five of the most popular drinks from Hideout’s inception until now.

