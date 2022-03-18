ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the 10 safest cities in Oregon

By Gabby Urenda
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you feel safe in your neighborhood? A new report is highlighting which cities Oregonians feel the most secure in, including some in the Portland metro area.

Safewise put together the report by using a survey, analyzing crime rates and other data. The website’s survey revealed that Oregonians feel less concerned for their safety than their fellow Americans.

“Only 39% expressed a daily level of high concern compared to 47% nationwide,” Safewise said. “But, despite this lack of concern, only 40% said they feel generally safe within their state (one of the lowest percentages from the survey year).”

However, the survey also found that more than half of the Oregonians surveyed said they worry about the coronavirus pandemic every day, and 55% believe that crime is increasing.

“The good news is property crime in Oregon has steadily dropped since 2019 and violent crime has stayed mostly flat over the last four years. And all but one of Oregon’s safest cities had violent crime rates far below the state and national average,” Safewise added.

When it comes to crime, 39% of residents said package theft was of top concern when talking about safety.

Below, you’ll find what the report claims are the 10 safest cities in Oregon, with their respective Violent Crime (VC) and Property Crime (PC) rates.

#10. Keizer

Population: 40,087

Median Income: $64,638

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.7, 1.5, 2.1
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 18.9, 16.2, 22.4

#9. Silverton

Population: 10,782

Median Income: $64,296

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.3, 1.5, 1.1
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 22.4, 21.1, 20.4

#8. Bend

Population: 103,485

Median Income: $65,662

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.7, 1.5, 1.7
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 18.9, 19.1, 21.3
#7. Lebanon

Population: 17,635

Median Income: $45,642

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.3, 1.7, N/A
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 16.8, 21.5, N/A

#6. Milwaukie

Population: 21,040

Median Income: $61,902

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.4, N/A, 1.7
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 14.8, N/A, 14.8

#5. Independence

Population: 10,477

Median Income: $53,599

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.2, 1.8, 1.3
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 13.8, 14.0, 17.0
#4. Lake Oswego

Population: 40,171

Median Income: $108,927

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.7, 0.6, 0.5
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202016.4, 12.1, 13.4

#3. Monmouth

Population: 10,708

Median Income: $39,704

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20201.0, 1.4, 1.2
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202010.8, 12.0, 13.8

#2. Sherwood

Population: 20,052

Median Income: $103,512

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.5, 0.6, N/A
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202013.0, 10.9, N/A
#1. West Linn

Population: 26,916

Median Income: $111,042

  • VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 0.4, 0.7, 0.9
  • PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 11.7, 8.6, 8.7

For a full list, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 40

nonyah
18h ago

I grew up in the Salem/Keizer area. I guess it would depend on the area but I don't feel Keizer being one to make this list. I live in Silverton now and I rave about how safe I feel here. so much cleaner and the homeless community here are not just out to trash the community or hurt people.

Reply
3
Guest
23h ago

West Linn, since they have no section 8 housing, it’s easy to figure out why they are #1

Reply(1)
12
Thomas A. Tom Barrett
21h ago

Portland should be Number One for Un-safest City in Oregon!

Reply(3)
14
 

