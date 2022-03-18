Here are the 10 safest cities in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you feel safe in your neighborhood? A new report is highlighting which cities Oregonians feel the most secure in, including some in the Portland metro area.

Safewise put together the report by using a survey, analyzing crime rates and other data. The website’s survey revealed that Oregonians feel less concerned for their safety than their fellow Americans.

“Only 39% expressed a daily level of high concern compared to 47% nationwide,” Safewise said. “But, despite this lack of concern, only 40% said they feel generally safe within their state (one of the lowest percentages from the survey year).”

However, the survey also found that more than half of the Oregonians surveyed said they worry about the coronavirus pandemic every day, and 55% believe that crime is increasing.

“The good news is property crime in Oregon has steadily dropped since 2019 and violent crime has stayed mostly flat over the last four years. And all but one of Oregon’s safest cities had violent crime rates far below the state and national average,” Safewise added.

When it comes to crime, 39% of residents said package theft was of top concern when talking about safety.

Below, you’ll find what the report claims are the 10 safest cities in Oregon, with their respective Violent Crime (VC) and Property Crime (PC) rates.

#10. Keizer

Population: 40,087

Median Income: $64,638

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.7, 1.5, 2.1

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 18.9, 16.2, 22.4

#9. Silverton

Population: 10,782

Median Income: $64,296

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.3, 1.5, 1.1

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 22.4, 21.1, 20.4

#8. Bend

Population: 103,485

Median Income: $65,662

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.7, 1.5, 1.7

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 18.9, 19.1, 21.3

#7. Lebanon

Population: 17,635

Median Income: $45,642

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.3, 1.7, N/A

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 16.8, 21.5, N/A

#6. Milwaukie

Population: 21,040

Median Income: $61,902

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.4, N/A, 1.7

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 14.8, N/A, 14.8

#5. Independence

Population: 10,477

Median Income: $53,599

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 1.2, 1.8, 1.3

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 13.8, 14.0, 17.0

#4. Lake Oswego

Population: 40,171

Median Income: $108,927

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.7, 0.6, 0.5

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202016.4, 12.1, 13.4

#3. Monmouth

Population: 10,708

Median Income: $39,704

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20201.0, 1.4, 1.2

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202010.8, 12.0, 13.8

#2. Sherwood

Population: 20,052

Median Income: $103,512

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 20200.5, 0.6, N/A

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 202013.0, 10.9, N/A

#1. West Linn

Population: 26,916

Median Income: $111,042

VC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 0.4, 0.7, 0.9

PC Rate 2022, 2021, 2020: 11.7, 8.6, 8.7

For a full list, click here .

