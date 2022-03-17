Test and tune, VWs at the Rock slated for this weekend

Volkswagens will be drag racing at the Rock on Sunday.

ROCKINGHAM — Two days. Two events. Lots of cars.

Rockingham Dragway continues its “Spring into Spring” schedule this weekend with a double-header.

According to a Facebook post, MXA Performance will hold a test and tune event on Saturday open to all vehicles — including motorcycles — with unlimited quarter-mile runs down the track from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entry fee for drivers is $40.

General admission for adult spectators is $15 and kids 12 and under get in free. Gates open at 10 a.m.

Then on Sunday, the South Eastern Volkswagen Association will hold its fourth VWs at the Rock event, which will feature drag racing, an all VW car show and swap meet.

The event runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with gates opening at 7:30 a.m. Ticket prices are the same as Saturday’s event.

The Dig or Die no-prep series will have its first of three events this year the following weekend, March 25-26 — additional dates are July 22-23 and Dec. 2-3 — and the Import Faceoff is slated for March 27.

The dragway’s schedule for the 2022 season also includes recurring events like the 31st Annual Griffin Motors MOPARS at The Rock, 24th annual “Big John” Leviner Memorial Weekend Bracket Championship and 31st Annual Jim McClure Nitro All-Harley World Finals.

The Rugged Maniac obstacle course returns April 9, the Apple Chill Festival on May 7, and Thunder at The Rock family motorcycle festival June 17-18.

Stars of the Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings,” will be at the dragway Oct. 14-15.

For the full schedule, check here.