Astronomy

Some Constructive Feedback on Feedback Models

By Ryan Golant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitle: Testing galaxy feedback models with the first resolved profiles of the circumgalactic medium. Authors: Urmila Chadayammuri, Akos Bogdan, Benjamin Oppenheimer, Ralph Kraft, William Forman, Christine Jones. First Author’s Institution: Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, 60 Garden St, Cambridge, MA – 02138, USA. Status: Submitted...

Nature.com

Two-dimensional biphenylene: a promising anchoring material for lithium-sulfur batteries

Trapping lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) on a material effectively suppresses the shuttle effect and enhances the cycling stability of Li"“S batteries. For the first time, we advocate a recently synthesized two-dimensional material, biphenylene, as an anchoring material for the lithium-sulfur battery. The density functional theory calculations show that LiPSs bind with pristine biphenylene insubstantially with binding energy ranging from âˆ’0.21Â eV to âˆ’1.22Â eV. However, defect engineering through a single C atom vacancy significantly improves the binding strength (binding energy in the range âˆ’1.07 to âˆ’4.11Â eV). The Bader analysis reveals that LiPSs and S8 clusters donate the charge (ranging from âˆ’0.05 e to âˆ’1.12 e) to the biphenylene sheet. The binding energy of LiPSs with electrolytes is smaller than those with the defective biphenylene sheet, which provides its potential as an anchoring material. Compared with other reported two-dimensional materials such as graphene, MXenes, and phosphorene, the biphenylene sheet exhibits higher binding energies with the polysulfides. Our study deepens the fundamental understanding and shows that the biphenylene sheet is an excellent anchoring material for lithium-sulfur batteries for suppressing the shuttle effect because of its superior conductivity, porosity, and strong anchoring ability.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

High-flux 100kHz attosecond pulse source driven by a high-average power annular laser beam

Attosecond pulses are indispensable tools for time-resolved studies of electron dynamics on their natural time scale (1 attosecond = 10-18 seconds). Such studies include coincidence spectroscopy and experiments with high demands on statistics or signal-to-noise ratio, especially in the case of solid and molecular samples in chemistry and biology, all with an exponentially growing interest. For these cutting-edge research topics, scientists need to increase the number of attosecond pulses in a certain unit of time, which can only be achieved by increasing the repetition rate of the attosecond source. To do so, a laser source of high average power and high repetition rate is necessary. However, the high average power of the driving laser source presents a difficulty when compared to conventional attosecond beamlines using lower power drivers: it is not easy to separate the attosecond pulses from the high-average-power laser beam after generation. To overcome this issue, scientists of the Extreme Light Infrastructure Attosecond Pulse Light Source (ELI ALPS) shaped the laser beam to an annular shape: Combining this approach with the proper experimental configuration, they achieved the highest attosecond-pulse-train energy per shot produced by a system with a repetition rate above 10 kHz.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Topotactic fluorination of intermetallics as an efficient route towards quantum materials

Intermetallics represent an important family of compounds, in which insertion of light elements (H, B, C, N) has been widely explored for decades to synthesize novel phases and promote functional materials such as permanent magnets or magnetocalorics. Fluorine insertion, however, has remained elusive so far since the strong reactivity of this atypical element, the most electronegative one, tends to produce the chemical decomposition of these systems. Here, we introduce a topochemical method to intercalate fluorine atoms into intermetallics, using perfluorocarbon reactant with covalent C-F bonds. We demonstrate the potential of this approach with the synthesis of non-stoichiometric mixed anion (Si-F) LaFeSiFx single-crystals, which are further shown to host FeSi-based superconductivity. Fluorine topochemistry on intermetallics is thus proven to be an effective route to provide functional materials where the coexistence of ionic and metallo-covalent blocks, and their interactions through inductive effects, is at the root of their functional properties.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

A chip-scale broadband light source in silicon carbide

Optical frequency combs have changed science and technology as we know it. Responsible for measuring things like infrared and ultraviolet light, greenhouse gases, atomic clocks, and disease, optical frequency combs act as rulers that measure light. By combing through light, or frequencies, this technology can focus on specific frequencies that researchers can separate and study in limitless situations.
ENGINEERING

