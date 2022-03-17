County board approves several appointments

Madison County (Scott Cousins)

EDWARDSVILLE – Almost 30 separate appointments to 23 boards throughout Madison County were approved by the county board at Wednesday’s meeting.

However, two, including the latest attempt to replace the head of the Madison County Transit District board, were pulled from the agenda.

The board chairman has appointment powers for approximately 70 boards and committees, ranging from street lighting and cemetery boards to fire protection district boards and regional agencies. However, those appointments must be approved by the full board.

Approved appointments include:

• Janis Hagnauer reappointed to the Madison County Board of Review.

• Joseph Altevogt and Brian Klenke reappointed to the Harris Cemetery Association.

• Charles Johansen reappointed to the Wood River Drainage and Levee District.

• Duane Take reappointed to the Alhambra Fire Protection District.

• Linda Kunz reappointed to the Collinsville Fire Protection District.

• Roger Stunkel reappointed to the Fort Russel Fire Protection District.

• Randy Leitschuh reappointed to the Grantfork Fire Protection District.

• Roland Walker reappointed to the Hamel Community Fire Protection District.

• Terry Lammers reappointed to the Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District.

• Larry Bussman reappointed to the Holiday Shores Fire Protection District.

• Bret Ware reappointed to the Long Lake Fire Protection District.

• William Pettus and Billy Dillow reappointed to the Marine Community Fire Protection District.

• John Bailey reappointed to the Meadowbrook Fire Protection District.

• Gene Copper reappointed to the Mitchell Fire Protection District.

• David Darden reappointed to the Moro Fire Protection District.

• Ronald Hemann reappointed to the New Douglas Fire Protection District.

• Anthony Lebro reappointed to the Prairie Fire Protection District.

• Keith Brunnworth, Joseph Schelling and David Tune reappointed to the Worden Fire Protection District.

• Dr. Jennifer Loethen to replace Dr. Raymond Weber on the Madison County Health Advisory Board.

• Carol Cooper and Eddie Manoogian reappointed to the Mitchell Water District.

• Rich Riebling reappointed to the Marine Sanitary District.

• Linda Wheaton to replace the late Gary Niebur on the Metro East Park and Recreation District.

• Don Metzler reappointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The appointment of Derrick Keith Cox to replace Ron Jedda on the MCT board and the reappointment of Wendell Ross to the St. Louis Regional Airport Authority were pulled from the agenda.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler attempted to replace Jedda several times last year, but was unable to get support from the board, or the appointment was pulled from the agenda.

During the public comment portion of Wednesday's meeting, the board heard several complaints about issues within the Troy Fire Protection District’s board, with several asking for some kind of an investigation. The speakers included a firefighter, a paramedic, an employee of the district and a board member.

The county has appointment powers over the board.