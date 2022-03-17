ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Crash Kills 2 People In NW Oklahoma City

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaOd2_0eiWA9F500

Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a crash involving two pedestrians and a car near Northwest 10th St and Portland Ave.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Traffic Accident#Portland Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy