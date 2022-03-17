Crash Kills 2 People In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a crash involving two pedestrians and a car near Northwest 10th St and Portland Ave.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene.
This is a developing story.
Comments / 3