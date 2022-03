Last week, we reported that Samsung was found to deliberately slow down and decrease the performance of Galaxy devices. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands were caught with the tactic to reportedly save precious battery life, but as a result, many people often thought that their devices were no longer any good, and decided to upgrade. The controversial throttling cost Apple several lawsuits, and many companies learned their lesson to be transparent about such moves. Samsung was recently found to have throttled over 10,000 applications on Galaxy smartphones, and the company just rolled out an update that seemingly fixes the slow down issue.

