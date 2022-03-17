ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AP source: Mayfield requests trade after Browns chase Watson

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker Mayfield wants out of Cleveland immediately. The Browns aren't willing to let him go just yet. And once again, a team with endless quarterback issues is dealing with another major mess. Mayfield requested to be traded by the Browns on Thursday after the team failed in its pursuit...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Haslam
Person
Marcus Mariota
FOX Sports

Why Cleveland Browns went all-in for Deshaun Watson

It has been 439 days since Deshaun Watson threw a spiral in a meaningful NFL game. The Clemson product sat out all last season as the criminal case involving sexual assault and inappropriate behavior allegations worked its way through the legal system. He was inactive for all 17 games, but...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press#Pro Bowler#Espn
Fox Sports Radio

Cowboys Lucked Out By Losing Randy Gregory

On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Appears To Want To Play For 1 Team: Fans React

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WBAL Radio

Report: Browns Trade For QB Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND--According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are trading multiple first-round draft picks for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson and signing him to a hefty contract extension, presenting another stiff challenge to the Ravens in the AFC North. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Watson, who earlier in the week had...
NFL
FanSided

Trevor Bauer congratulates Deshaun Watson in shameful tweet

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who has been accused of assaulting two women, tweeted congratulations to Deshaun Watson on his trade in the most shameful way. Deshaun Watson’s trade from the Texans to the Browns was the biggest news of the day in the NFL, prompting commentary from all over the internet.
NFL
numberfire.com

Texans' Deshaun Watson expected to be traded to Cleveland

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be traded to the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adams Schefter. Watson has reportedly told the Texans he will waive his no-trade clause to move to Cleveland in an unexpected reversal of earlier news. Recent reports indicated that Watson was set to choose either the New Orleans Saints or the Atlanta Falcons, but he is now expected to sign a new contract with Cleveland. The Browns and the Texans still need to finalize a trade agreement, but Watson has made his decision, and the deal is expected to include at least three first-round draft picks. Watson's new contract with Cleveland is expected to be a five-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $230 million, an NFL record for guaranteed salary. Baker Mayfield is now free to be able to get the trade he wants, according to Adam Schefter.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy