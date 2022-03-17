AP source: Mayfield requests trade after Browns chase Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be traded to the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adams Schefter. Watson has reportedly told the Texans he will waive his no-trade clause to move to Cleveland in an unexpected reversal of earlier news. Recent reports indicated that Watson was set to choose either the New Orleans Saints or the Atlanta Falcons, but he is now expected to sign a new contract with Cleveland. The Browns and the Texans still need to finalize a trade agreement, but Watson has made his decision, and the deal is expected to include at least three first-round draft picks. Watson's new contract with Cleveland is expected to be a five-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $230 million, an NFL record for guaranteed salary. Baker Mayfield is now free to be able to get the trade he wants, according to Adam Schefter.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO