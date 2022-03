The National Seafood Council Task Force made a crowd-pleasing plea to a packed conference room at Boston’s Seafood Expo North America on Monday afternoon — JOIN US!. Task force members on the panel and throughout the room coalesced around a single priority: to secure $25 million per year for five years in federal funds to be used to promote seafood. But to get there, they need industry signatures for the cause.

