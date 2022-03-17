ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr.Rachel: Is it taking you longer to empty your bladder? What is BPH?

By Dr. Rachel
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Attention, all men.

Have you been getting up more frequently at night to urinate?

When you urinate, do notice that your stream is not as strong.

Is it taking you longer to empty your bladder?

These symptoms become a big issue for men, as they get older.

As men age, most of you will develop BPH or benign prostatic hypertrophy.

BPH is not cancer.

In BPH, the prostate gland grows.

The prostate gland surrounds the urethra.

This is the tube that carries urine out of the bladder.

As the prostate gland gets bigger it squeezes the urethra causing problems with urination.

If the prostate gets too big, it can shut off the urine flow and that is a very serious problem.

An enlarged prostate leads to a weaker urine stream.

Trouble getting your urine stream started and being able to completely empty your bladder which makes you feel like you need to urinate more often.

If you are having these issues, it is important to see a urologist.

These are doctors who specialize in the prostate.

There are treatments for BPH so it is very important that all you men get their prostate checked regularly.


