ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-18 05:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-18 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | Saturday is a snow day

WSAZ’s Brandon Butcher has a look at your weekend forecast. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. For more information about the weekend weather forecast as well as...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Barren, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Barren; Butler; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Ohio; Simpson; Warren Patchy Dense Fog Fog has formed early this morning and has become dense in spots. This has been especially true around the Bowling Green area as local web cameras and driver reports on I-65 show pockets of dense fog. If driving early this morning, take the necessary precautions by slowing down and using low beam headlights as visibility can change suddenly change over a short distance.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following counties, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw and Escambia. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Andalusia, Brantley, River Falls, Red Level, Dozier, Heath, Gantt, Beck, Loango, Rhump, Carolina, Cohassett, Valley Of Shiloh, Dunns, Melrose, Paul, Rawls, Straughn, Boston and Sanford. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Alaska Peninsula
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Early; Lee; Miller; Quitman; Randolph; Terrell FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible. * WHERE...Southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Livingston, Midland, Saginaw, Shiawassee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-11 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Livingston; Midland; Saginaw; Shiawassee; Tuscola Brief Heavy Snow Expected At 710 PM...A band of brief high intensity snow extending from Midland to just west of Lansing, moving east around 30 MPH. This band of heavy snow will move into Saginaw, Bay City and Flint between 730 and 830 PM and into Caro by 9 PM. The snow will briefly drop visibilities to a half mile or less and will drop a quick coating of snow on the roads. Drivers should be prepared for rapidly fluctuating visibilities and road conditions, especially those traveling along Interstate 69 between Lansing and Flint and Interstate 75 north of Flint.
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-12 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CST for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Coffee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dale, Henry, southeastern Coffee, Geneva and northwestern Houston Counties through 200 AM CST At 104 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Ariton to near Florala. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Abbeville, Fort Gaines, Geneva, Enterprise, Headland, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Newton, Webb, New Brockton and Ariton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 15:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 07:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-12 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Northwest winds will gust around 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north-central Maryland as well as western Loudoun County in Virginia and northern Fauquier County in Virginia. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM EST this afternoon. Rain will change to snow by 9 AM this morning. A band of moderate to heavy snow is most likely through late this morning before tapering off to a lighter snow early this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility may be reduced to below one- quarter mile at times. Brief near blizzard conditions are possible. Snowfall rates around one to two inches per hour are expected this morning.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 09:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall through the 20s today with wind chill values falling into the single digits.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor and in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees near the immediate coast are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Covington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Covington County in south central Alabama * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1023 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of River Falls, or 7 miles southwest of Andalusia, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Andalusia around 1030 AM CDT. Heath around 1035 AM CDT. Opp around 1045 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy