Russia won’t ask UN council vote on its Ukraine resolution

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia says it will not ask the U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on its draft resolution on humanitarian relief for...

MSNBC

Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

U.S. intelligence officers are warning Putin is “angry” and “frustrated” that Russia has failed to rapidly seize Ukraine’s capitol city. Russian insider and Putin critic Andrei Kozyrev, who served as the Russian Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1996, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Putin’s state of mind and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.March 10, 2022.
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
CNBC

Ukraine air force still fighting; superyacht owned by richest Russian oligarch seized; Biden's approval rating jumps

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russian military forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, and the world narrowly escaped a full-blown nuclear catastrophe in the process, U.S ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Friday.
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
Fox News

US, UK vow to defeat Russia in Ukraine, Blinken 'absolutely convinced that Putin will fail'

The U.S. and the U.K. on Wednesday vowed to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin as his forces continue to pummel Ukraine two weeks into the war. "I'm absolutely convinced that Putin will fail, and Russia will suffer a strategic defeat no matter what short-term tactical gains they may make in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters from a joint press conference with U.K. Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
