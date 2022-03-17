Squid Game's Hoyeon to star in Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ thriller Disclaimer

Ellen DeGeneres will wrap up 19 seasons of her hit daytime talk show on Thursday, May 26. In the weeks before the finale, DeGeneres will welcome back some of her favorite guests, including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian. DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, will also appear. After May 26, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will continue to run on affiliate stations throughout the summer with guest hosts, compilation shows and repeats. DeGeneres is ending her show two years after reports of a toxic workplace led to an internal investigation and the firing of several of her key people. Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reports that, behind the scenes, DeGeneres is handing out employees and crew members bonuses based on years of service. Additionally, Warner Bros. TV and Telepictures will extend their healthcare for six months and provide access to resume building and networking workshops and free one-year memberships to LinkedIn Learning.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO